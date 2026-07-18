Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 13,764 Shares of Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,406 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Roku were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 145.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 231.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,786 shares of the company's stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 49,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $326,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Roku

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $857,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 71,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,715,854.40. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 10,194 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,762,640. This trade represents a 34.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 236,499 shares of company stock valued at $30,582,963 in the last 90 days. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $144.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.59 and a beta of 2.01. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Roku had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.06%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Roku from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research lowered Roku from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $155.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROKU

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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