Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 6,875 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,516 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in AbbVie were worth $38,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $244.21 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $227.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.54. The company has a market cap of $431.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.63 and a 12 month high of $261.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $267.67.

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About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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