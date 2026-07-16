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Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 9,931 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
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Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,216 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Adobe were worth $17,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $224.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,945,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,434,074.05. The trade was a 130.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $275.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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