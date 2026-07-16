Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,003 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 13,711 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $33,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. NFSG Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 50,476 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 407,377 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $31,600,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 886,031 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $68,747,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. CICC Research increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $111.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.74 and a 200 day moving average of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $440.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here