Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 104,235 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,739 shares of the company's stock after selling 104,235 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $16,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $537,676,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 31,134.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,218,191 shares of the company's stock worth $287,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185,477 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,406,537 shares of the company's stock worth $320,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720,867 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,792,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1,001.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,659,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.21.

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VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI opened at $26.32 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company's fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. VICI Properties's payout ratio is 61.64%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

See Also

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