Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 13,389 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,014 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 13,389 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Ventas were worth $14,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,513,309.62. The trade was a 14.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average of $84.07. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $95.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ventas from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VTR

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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