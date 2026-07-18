Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 13,433 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,269 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 13,433 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Bunge Global were worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,278 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 16.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,046 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 118.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,760 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BG

Bunge Global Price Performance

Bunge Global stock opened at $119.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $134.87.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.86. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 0.85%.The firm had revenue of $21.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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