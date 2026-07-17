Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 19,670 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,467 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,670 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 21,541.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,446 shares of the company's stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 45,236 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 91,413 shares of the company's stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $842,542.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,005,523.66. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $997,102.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,286 shares in the company, valued at $126,208.04. This represents a 88.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $96.44 and its 200 day moving average is $95.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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