Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 25,075 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,992 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,075 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $76,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.2%

JNJ stock opened at $252.93 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $269.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business's 50 day moving average is $239.82 and its 200-day moving average is $234.63. The firm has a market cap of $608.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC set a $290.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $263.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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