Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 30,017 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,697 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after selling 30,017 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Akamai Technologies worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 148,104 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,395 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 461,461 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $40,262,000 after purchasing an additional 216,222 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $120.19 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $165.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $134.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $311,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $31,446.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 31,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,012,486.46. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Akamai Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Akamai Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Akamai Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here