Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 30,520 Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,888 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,520 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Amer Sports were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Amer Sports by 484.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 1,030.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 814 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amer Sports by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amer Sports Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.07. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 6.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Amer Sports's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $48.70.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amer Sports news, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 215,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $7,657,331.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 215,275 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,331.75. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jie (James) Zheng sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $17,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,262,385 shares in the company, valued at $43,451,291.70. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 833,580 shares of company stock worth $29,200,266.

Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

Further Reading

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