Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 36,740 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,769 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 36,740 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $24,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.3%

EOG stock opened at $137.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.23. The company has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The business's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

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