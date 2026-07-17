Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 3,754 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covea Finance increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 51,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $26,473,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $649,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,250,000. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 34,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $17,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $630.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $626.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.74. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $483.02 and a one year high of $693.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Teledyne Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.95 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $694.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDY

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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