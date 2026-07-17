Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 4,947 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,781 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,020,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,791,909,000 after buying an additional 192,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,113,123 shares of the company's stock worth $3,936,034,000 after buying an additional 61,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,072 shares of the company's stock worth $1,964,896,000 after buying an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,124,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,586,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,010,419,000 after acquiring an additional 72,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

TT stock opened at $475.00 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $469.82 and its 200 day moving average is $446.82. The stock has a market cap of $105.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $348.06 and a 1-year high of $505.87.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Trane Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Trane Technologies's payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,500. The trade was a 54.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $555.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $507.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $516.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TT

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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