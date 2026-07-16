Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 63,627 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,100 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 63,627 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $24,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,730,143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,272,186,000 after purchasing an additional 458,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,206,098 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,393,568,000 after purchasing an additional 140,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,140,497 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,201,555,000 after purchasing an additional 372,896 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,755,276 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,345,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,134,311,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $89.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.98. The company has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.51. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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