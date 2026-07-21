Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 70,064 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY - Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,486 shares of the company's stock after selling 70,064 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Waystar were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waystar by 6,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waystar by 6,005.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Waystar during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waystar by 3,219.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Waystar by 613.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Waystar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Waystar in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Waystar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Waystar in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waystar presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waystar

Waystar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.08. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Waystar had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $313.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $311.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar NASDAQ: WAY is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company's unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar's offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

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