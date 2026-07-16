Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 777 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,409 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Markel Group worth $18,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Markel Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 765 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total value of $140,395.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,514.95. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane Leopold bought 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,792.61 per share, with a total value of $179,261.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,815.90. This represents a 4.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Brean Capital started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $2,025.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Stock Down 0.9%

MKL opened at $1,925.90 on Thursday. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,719.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2,207.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,871.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,958.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $26.38 by ($45.28). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 10.85%.The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 114.11 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Markel Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Markel Group wasn't on the list.

While Markel Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here