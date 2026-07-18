Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 901 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,586 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 480,776.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,327,664 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,625,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,972 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Fair Isaac by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 894,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,512,417,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,120 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,213,620,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,836 shares of the technology company's stock worth $845,037,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 53,980 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.3%

FICO opened at $1,257.16 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,198.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,262.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $870.01 and a 1 year high of $1,998.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.Fair Isaac's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,627.93.

Read Our Latest Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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