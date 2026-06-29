Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,559 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $44,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kenora Financial LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kenora Financial LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 366.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Cambient Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $409,679.48. This represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ITW opened at $268.13 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.82 and a twelve month high of $303.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $257.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Evercore reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $271.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illinois Tool Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illinois Tool Works wasn't on the list.

While Illinois Tool Works currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here