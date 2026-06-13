Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 123.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,997 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 191,962 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Illinois Tool Works worth $85,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 3,591 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 806 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $271.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $257.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $258.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.87. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.82 and a twelve month high of $303.15. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The business's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.80%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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