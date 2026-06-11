Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,559 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 35,132 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Illinois Tool Works worth $140,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $808,351,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,517.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 390,022 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $96,062,000 after buying an additional 365,915 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,311,357 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $815,587,000 after buying an additional 353,056 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.0% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 424,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $110,705,000 after buying an additional 316,512 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $76,764,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of ITW opened at $250.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.01. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $238.82 and a one year high of $303.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.86.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 806 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,679.48. This represents a 95.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $271.92.

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Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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