Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Stake Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,427 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 42,768 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.13% of Illinois Tool Works worth $90,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $271.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ITW stock opened at $265.92 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.82 and a 12 month high of $303.15. The company has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business's 50 day moving average is $258.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. Illinois Tool Works's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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