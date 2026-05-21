Illumina, Inc. $ILMN is Eagle Health Investments LP's 5th Largest Position

Eagle Health Investments LP lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,161 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 91,100 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for 6.7% of Eagle Health Investments LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.15% of Illumina worth $30,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Illumina by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,976,850 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $1,897,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,542 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Illumina by 2,792.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 944,500 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $124,145,000 after acquiring an additional 911,843 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,532,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Illumina by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,999,790 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $569,800,000 after acquiring an additional 382,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $137.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

Insider Activity

In other Illumina news, SVP Christensen Jakob Wedel sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $97,328.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,093,386.24. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 104,393 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $15,172,478.62. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,500,048 shares in the company, valued at $508,696,976.32. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 330,160 shares of company stock worth $48,028,308 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock opened at $141.92 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm's 50-day moving average is $129.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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