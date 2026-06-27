Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,366 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 206,985 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Illumina by 49.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,645 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 30.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $176.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $182.84.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.Illumina's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $146.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ILMN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,540. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $127,307.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,500.81. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

See Also

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