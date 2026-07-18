IMA Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on AMD, with KeyCorp reiterating an Overweight rating and a $725 price target , while other firms like Erste Group also raised forward earnings estimates. This supports the view that AMD’s longer-term AI and data-center growth story remains intact. AMD analyst and earnings estimates

Wall Street remains constructive on AMD, with KeyCorp reiterating an rating and a , while other firms like Erste Group also raised forward earnings estimates. This supports the view that AMD’s longer-term AI and data-center growth story remains intact. Positive Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to AMD’s Advancing AI 2026 event next week, where analysts expect new AI products, customer wins, and potentially major partnership news. Some reports say the event could include updates that improve sentiment around AMD’s AI opportunity and competitive position versus Nvidia. AMD Advancing AI event article

Investors are looking ahead to AMD’s next week, where analysts expect new AI products, customer wins, and potentially major partnership news. Some reports say the event could include updates that improve sentiment around AMD’s AI opportunity and competitive position versus Nvidia. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s recent quarter showed strong fundamentals, with revenue up 37.8% year over year to about $10.3 billion . That provides a supportive backdrop, but it has not been enough to offset the market’s current risk-off mood toward chip stocks. AMD quarterly revenue background

AMD’s recent quarter showed strong fundamentals, with revenue up year over year to about . That provides a supportive backdrop, but it has not been enough to offset the market’s current risk-off mood toward chip stocks. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment was also hurt by a report that Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster sold 6,000 shares , adding to an already heavy pattern of insider selling. Over the past six months, AMD insiders have made 100 open-market sales and no purchases , which can make some investors cautious. AMD insider sale article

Sentiment was also hurt by a report that , adding to an already heavy pattern of insider selling. Over the past six months, AMD insiders have made , which can make some investors cautious. Negative Sentiment: Broader market coverage described AMD as part of a semiconductor rout, with traders taking profits after a strong run in AI stocks. That rotation is the main reason AMD shares are weaker today, even though the company’s long-term AI narrative remains intact. Chipmaker rout article

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $495.76 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.22 and a 52 week high of $584.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $808.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $503.89 and a 200-day moving average of $329.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,630 shares of company stock worth $152,147,456. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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