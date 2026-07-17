IMC Chicago LLC Acquires New Shares in Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares $AMDD

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMDD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $551,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 1.45% of Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth $292,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000.

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Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

AMDD opened at $30.03 on Friday. Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $159.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41.

Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd.

Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares (AMDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of AMD stock. AMDD was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by Direxion.

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