IMC Chicago LLC Sells 374,970 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. $UAA

IMC Chicago LLC lowered its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA - Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,726 shares of the company's stock after selling 374,970 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Under Armour worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,164 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UAA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $4.75 target price (down from $6.20) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $5.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UAA

Under Armour Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of UAA stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.67. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 9.98%.The company's revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

In related news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 739,521 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,419.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,179,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $219,570,206.52. This trade represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,178,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,147 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

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