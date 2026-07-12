Impact Investors Inc Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Impact Investors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.9% of Impact Investors Inc's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Impact Investors Inc's holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 546.2% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $9,479,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 219,989 shares in the company, valued at $83,417,628.91. This represents a 10.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,644 shares of company stock worth $13,982,964. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $399.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,579,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,802,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.58 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $405.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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