Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,975 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 570 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 987.3% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 12,982 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $22,694,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Webb sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $426,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,510,362.81. This represents a 8.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total value of $1,017,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,213,045.04. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $4,736,095. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $239.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $289.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $265.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.69. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $293.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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