Impala Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145,300 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000. American Eagle Outfitters makes up approximately 1.1% of Impala Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a "buy" rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.91.

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American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

NYSE AEO opened at $17.82 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $28.46. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 5.01%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. American Eagle Outfitters's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $48,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $48,498.84. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 8.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc NYSE: AEO is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company's flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

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