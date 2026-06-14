Impala Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000. DICK'S Sporting Goods makes up approximately 2.7% of Impala Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,674.92. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,676,949.94. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.89.

Get Our Latest Report on DKS

DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:DKS opened at $220.73 on Friday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.73 and a 1 year high of $237.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.79 and a 200-day moving average of $210.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.50.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio is 47.53%.

Key Stories Impacting DICK'S Sporting Goods

Here are the key news stories impacting DICK'S Sporting Goods this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q4 2028 EPS estimate to $5.00 from $4.45, and also increased FY2028 and FY2029 earnings forecasts, signaling stronger expected profit growth ahead. DICK'S Sporting Goods stock page

Zacks Research raised its Q4 2028 EPS estimate to $5.00 from $4.45, and also increased FY2028 and FY2029 earnings forecasts, signaling stronger expected profit growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: New coverage highlights that DICK'S Sporting’s Q1 comparable sales rose 6%, driven by higher ticket sizes and customer traffic, which supports the case that it is gaining market share. Zacks article: DICK'S Sporting's Q1 Comps Rise 6%

New coverage highlights that DICK'S Sporting’s Q1 comparable sales rose 6%, driven by higher ticket sizes and customer traffic, which supports the case that it is gaining market share. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also nudged several other quarterly estimates higher or lower, but the changes were relatively small overall and mostly reflect fine-tuning rather than a major shift in the outlook. DICK'S Sporting Goods stock page

Analysts also nudged several other quarterly estimates higher or lower, but the changes were relatively small overall and mostly reflect fine-tuning rather than a major shift in the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Some near-term estimate cuts, including Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2027, suggest analysts still see pockets of moderation in earnings momentum despite the longer-term optimism. DICK'S Sporting Goods stock page

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DICK'S Sporting Goods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DICK'S Sporting Goods wasn't on the list.

While DICK'S Sporting Goods currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here