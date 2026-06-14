Impala Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 60,000 Fluence Energy, Inc. $FLNC

Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Fluence Energy makes up 0.7% of Impala Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 882.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 738,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 663,660 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 64,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,091,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,528 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,062,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,883,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 446,711 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 223,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company's stock.

Get Fluence Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 63,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,048,575. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Qatar Investment Authority sold 2,867,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,210,612.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,801,103 shares in the company, valued at $247,823,163. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLNC shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLNC

Fluence Energy Stock Down 2.3%

FLNC stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $33.51.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fluence Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fluence Energy wasn't on the list.

While Fluence Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here