Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 14,852 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,969 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 14,852 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc's holdings in Intel were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Intel by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Intel by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,838 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $82.37 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.85, a PEG ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $85.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.98.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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