Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $4.03 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,724 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 6,414 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc's holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Home Depot by 14.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 11.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. UBS Group reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $414.17.

Get Our Latest Report on HD

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.3%

HD stock opened at $335.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here