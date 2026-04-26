Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES - Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,713 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.18% of Gates Industrial worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 1.0% in the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 52,700 shares of the company's stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 55,047 shares of the company's stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,178 shares of the company's stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 4.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,612 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the company's stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts: Sign Up

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $25.54 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 7.30%.The firm had revenue of $856.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.520-1.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $39.00 price objective on Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GTES

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC NYSE: GTES is a leading global manufacturer of engineered power transmission belts and fluid power products. The company's portfolio includes synchronous belts, V-belts, hose assemblies, fittings and hydraulic components designed to support a wide range of industrial and automotive applications. Gates Industrial serves sectors such as agriculture, mining, construction, manufacturing, transportation and consumer markets, offering solutions that improve performance, reliability and efficiency in demanding operating environments.

In its power transmission segment, Gates Industrial produces high-strength belts engineered for precise motion control and minimal maintenance.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gates Industrial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gates Industrial wasn't on the list.

While Gates Industrial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here