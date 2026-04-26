Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $25.52 Million in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,756 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $25,524,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $376.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.67. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.63 and a twelve month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. China Renaissance boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $364.00 price target (up from $352.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here