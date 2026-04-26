Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 20,000 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.27% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company's stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company's stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.6% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 92.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 106.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 548 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company's stock.

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Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $89.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $283.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company's revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.540 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $65,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 41,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,706,294.64. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

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