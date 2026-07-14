Impinj, Inc. $PI Shares Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,287 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.37% of Impinj worth $11,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 39.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 7,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other news, Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 12,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total transaction of $1,541,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 782,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,715,620.48. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 265,124 shares of company stock worth $36,565,887 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Impinj from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $144.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Impinj from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Impinj from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $175.00.

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Impinj Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:PI opened at $146.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -158.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $140.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.41. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.36 and a 52-week high of $247.06.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Impinj had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $74.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Impinj has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

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