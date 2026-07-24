Inceptionr LLC Acquires 12,699 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 275.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,304 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC's holdings in Textron were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,811 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $103,890,000 after purchasing an additional 218,201 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,485 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Textron by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,656 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $1,879,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Textron from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Textron from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Textron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Textron in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXT

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $93.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock's 50-day moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day moving average is $92.02. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $75.80 and a one year high of $101.57.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Textron's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Textron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.53%.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, Director Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $988,594.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,935,148.76. This trade represents a 104.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $234,307.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $801,597.99. The trade was a 22.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

See Also

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