Inceptionr LLC Acquires 43,022 Shares of International Paper Company $IP

Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Free Report) by 797.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,416 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,022 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC's holdings in International Paper were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 113,976 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 36,075 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in International Paper by 47.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,282 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 148,277 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in International Paper by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,789 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Wiregrass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded International Paper from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded International Paper from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Paper

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, Director Scott Tozier bought 10,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $313,782.50. The trade was a 40,000.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. International Paper Company has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.02 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. International Paper's dividend payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

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