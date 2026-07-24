Inceptionr LLC Acquires 8,961 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF - Free Report) by 193.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,595 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial accounts for about 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Inceptionr LLC's holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,071,996 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $493,332,000 after purchasing an additional 474,477 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,785,857 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $447,381,000 after buying an additional 21,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,399,638 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $347,390,000 after buying an additional 41,413 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,338,521 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $375,543,000 after acquiring an additional 254,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,263,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $166.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $178.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RJF

Raymond James Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Raymond James Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James beat Q3 earnings and revenue estimates, with reported EPS of $3.14 versus $2.91 expected and revenue of $3.93 billion versus $3.87 billion expected.

Raymond James beat Q3 earnings and revenue estimates, with reported EPS of $3.14 versus $2.91 expected and revenue of $3.93 billion versus $3.87 billion expected. Positive Sentiment: Management reported record quarterly net revenues, record EPS, and strong year-over-year growth in profitability, which suggests operating momentum remains solid. Raymond James Financial Reports Fiscal Third Quarter of 2026 Results

Management reported record quarterly net revenues, record EPS, and strong year-over-year growth in profitability, which suggests operating momentum remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings release, including Barclays to $196, Citizens JMP to $205, and JPMorgan to $179, reinforcing a constructive view on the stock.

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings release, including Barclays to $196, Citizens JMP to $205, and JPMorgan to $179, reinforcing a constructive view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Business fundamentals were strong, with record client assets under administration of $1.92 trillion and $21.7 billion of net new assets in the Private Client Group, highlighting healthy client inflows.

Raymond James Financial Price Performance

RJF opened at $166.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $156.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.53. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.82 and a 52-week high of $177.66.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.57%.The firm's revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.42%.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm's core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

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