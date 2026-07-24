Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Shares in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,379 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. Old Republic International comprises approximately 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $46.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Old Republic International's payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 13,330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $516,670.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,250,436.36. The trade was a 29.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

More Old Republic International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Old Republic International this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Old Republic International

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety.

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