Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,002 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. SS&C Technologies comprises about 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,799 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 108,746 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA now owns 121,773 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 245.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,397 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,413 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting SS&C Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SS&C Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: SS&C posted Q2 EPS of $1.76 , beating expectations of $1.68, while revenue of $1.70 billion also topped estimates. The company said revenue rose 10.3% year over year, showing solid operating momentum. Article Title

SS&C posted , beating expectations of $1.68, while revenue of also topped estimates. The company said revenue rose year over year, showing solid operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company raised guidance : Q3 EPS guidance of $1.73-$1.79 came in above consensus, and full-year FY2026 EPS guidance of $6.93-$7.25 also exceeded analyst expectations, suggesting management is confident in continued growth. Article Title

The company : Q3 EPS guidance of came in above consensus, and full-year FY2026 EPS guidance of also exceeded analyst expectations, suggesting management is confident in continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Company commentary around a record quarter and continued demand for its technology and automation offerings, including news that Marsh is scaling agentic automation with SS&C’s WorkHQ , may have reinforced the growth narrative. Article Title

Company commentary around a and continued demand for its technology and automation offerings, including news that , may have reinforced the growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Several recap and earnings-call articles mainly restate the same beats and guidance, likely adding to investor focus but not providing much new information beyond the headline results. Article Title

Several recap and earnings-call articles mainly restate the same beats and guidance, likely adding to investor focus but not providing much new information beyond the headline results. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst coverage turned cautious, including a lower JPMorgan price target and a pessimistic forecast from Jefferies, which may be limiting upside after the earnings rally. Article Title

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business's 50 day moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average is $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.40 and a 52-week high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The business's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,227,178.72. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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