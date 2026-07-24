Inceptionr LLC Acquires Shares of 9,058 Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,058 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Veeva Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.08.

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Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $506,296.92. This trade represents a 18.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV Stock a Buy: Cloud Software for Life Sciences

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $179.36 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.05 and a 52-week high of $310.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.05 and a 200-day moving average of $181.57.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 28.37%.Veeva Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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