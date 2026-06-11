Inceptionr LLC Buys New Shares in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,353 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $119,028,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,215,572 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $94,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,863 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,929,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 843.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 819,492 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $37,918,000 after purchasing an additional 732,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,944,201 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $83,017,000 after buying an additional 608,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OGE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of OGE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $49.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of OGE opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98. OGE Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $50.13.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.02 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. OGE Energy's payout ratio is presently 75.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 7,345 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $352,339.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,573,621.09. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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