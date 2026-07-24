Inceptionr LLC Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 155.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,851 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Inceptionr LLC's holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,461,179,000 after acquiring an additional 617,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,509,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,570,647,000 after buying an additional 221,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,529,013 shares of the company's stock worth $1,336,750,000 after acquiring an additional 43,924 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,804,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $911,010,000 after buying an additional 3,511,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $790,344,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $225.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $219.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.34. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.75 and a 52-week high of $243.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $60.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.10 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 92.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.5158 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAH. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $248.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $250.40.

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Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

Further Reading

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