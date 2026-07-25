Inceptionr LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Inceptionr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP - Free Report) by 319.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC's holdings in Popular were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the bank's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the bank's stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC boosted its position in Popular by 1.9% during the first quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the bank's stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Popular by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the bank's stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Popular by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,647 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company's stock.

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Popular News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Popular this week:

Positive Sentiment: Popular beat Q2 EPS estimates, with stronger net interest income, fee income, and loan/deposit growth, while lower expenses supported profitability; management also planned a 20% dividend increase. Popular Q2 Earnings Beat on NII & Fee Income, Dividend Hike Planned

Popular beat Q2 EPS estimates, with stronger net interest income, fee income, and loan/deposit growth, while lower expenses supported profitability; management also planned a 20% dividend increase. Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages raised price targets after the earnings release, including Benchmark to $214, KBW to $207, and Truist to $197, signaling upgraded confidence in the bank’s outlook.

Several brokerages raised price targets after the earnings release, including Benchmark to $214, KBW to $207, and Truist to $197, signaling upgraded confidence in the bank’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Other post-earnings coverage highlighted robust operating momentum and strong financial performance, reinforcing the view that Popular’s core banking trends remain healthy. Popular Inc (BPOP) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Other post-earnings coverage highlighted robust operating momentum and strong financial performance, reinforcing the view that Popular’s core banking trends remain healthy. Neutral Sentiment: One article noted the stock looks reasonable on earnings but stretched on returns, suggesting the valuation is not cheap despite the improved fundamentals. Popular (BPOP) Stock Looks Reasonable On Earnings But Stretched On Returns

One article noted the stock looks reasonable on earnings but stretched on returns, suggesting the valuation is not cheap despite the improved fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced capital actions and a leadership transition, including CEO retirement plans, which investors may view as a longer-term governance update rather than an immediate earnings driver. Popular unveils capital plan and leadership transition

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Popular from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Popular from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $184.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Popular

Popular Stock Up 0.5%

BPOP opened at $171.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $160.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.05. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $175.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.37%.The company had revenue of $846.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Popular's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In related news, EVP Maria Cristin Gonzalez-Noguera sold 6,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $920,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,480.05. This represents a 35.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alejandro M. Ballester sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,188,200. This trade represents a 39.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $4,415,870. Insiders own 2.13% of the company's stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company and a leading provider of banking services in the United States mainland and Puerto Rico. Through its primary subsidiaries—Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular Bank—the company delivers comprehensive commercial and consumer banking solutions. It offers deposit products, lending facilities, cash management services and payment-processing solutions designed for individuals, small businesses and large corporations.

The company's product suite encompasses checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial mortgage loans, business lines of credit and credit cards.

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