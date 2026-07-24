Inceptionr LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 676.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,324 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the quarter. Packaging Corporation of America accounts for approximately 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Inceptionr LLC's holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Packaging Corporation of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Packaging Corporation of America this week:

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:PKG opened at $234.34 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $226.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1-year low of $189.03 and a 1-year high of $249.51.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.25%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.910-2.910 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at $102,811,258.80. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $242.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $229.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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