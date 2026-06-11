Inceptionr LLC Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 463.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,647 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,515 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Inceptionr LLC's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,233.08. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.1%

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $101.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $137.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average of $100.98.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.Kimberly-Clark's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on KMB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $114.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kimberly-Clark, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kimberly-Clark wasn't on the list.

While Kimberly-Clark currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here