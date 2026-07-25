Inceptionr LLC Invests $1.01 Million in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,410 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in BXP by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,382,890 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,038,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BXP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BXP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,027 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $287,121,000 after acquiring an additional 55,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BXP by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,101,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $276,751,000 after acquiring an additional 204,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of BXP by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,538,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $263,031,000 after purchasing an additional 529,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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BXP Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of BXP stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. BXP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.72 and a 12 month high of $79.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.06.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $872.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.11 million. BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. BXP's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. BXP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $287,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,732,597.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,417.65. This represents a 81.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,176 shares of company stock worth $2,151,552 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BXP from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of BXP from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BXP from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BXP

BXP Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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